First Lady of Woodstock hits Copious+Notes Dec. 7

The 1969 Woodstock Music Festival was a live, cultural phenomenon for more than 400,000 people and included 32 electrifying performances – and one of those performers is coming to the capital city in the form of a performance at Copious+Notes on Dec. 7.

With over 80 million records sold worldwide, Melanie’s career took off after she was named the “First Lady of Woodstock,” as she was the first female performer at the festival. She continued to produce thirteen tracks that all landed a spot on the Top 40 Hits, with three claiming the No. 1 spot, and became the first woman to have three songs on the list simultaneously.

Melanie soon skyrocketed to the top of the music industry. Even Rolling Stone magazine dubbed her the “female Bob Dylan,” and she was named Female Artist of the Year by Billboard, Cash Box, Melody Maker, Record World and Bravo. She won an Emmy, too, and was even compared to Elvis Presley on the Ed Sullivan Show, when Sullivan claimed her performance evoked an audience response similar to the King.

Need we say more?

On Dec. 7, for one night only, Melanie will be performing classic songs such as “Brand New Key,” “Look What They Done To My Song, Ma” and “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain).” It will be a night servicing music and stories from a musician that has earned her spot in the music industry time and time again, and you are not going to want to miss it.

The event is hosted at Notes, the basement venue of Copious+Notes, a local restaurant servicing fabulous food and entertainment. The evening with Melanie kicks off at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $22.

For more information about Melanie’s performance, other upcoming events at Copious, or seating information, click here.

Tessa Flattum is a contributing writer.