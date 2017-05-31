First African-American Cultural Festival takes off June 3

Columbus is a city with many different feathers in its cap, and on June 3, it will get yet another.

On Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the newest cultural festival will be in full swing in Columbus’ historic King-Lincoln District. The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, in collaboration with the Department of Neighborhoods, will be holding the first-ever African-American Cultural Festival.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us, as a city, to celebrate the impact the African-American community has had in building Columbus and helping creating the vibrant, open city we all enjoy,” says Mayor Andrew J. Ginther.

Terrific music, delicious food and educational activities, the festival will celebrate the history of African-American culture. Stop by the American Electric Power Stage throughout the day for six different performers, hit the food vendors or walk along the Long Street Cultural Wall. Festival attendees will learn about the history of the Near East Side of Columbus and the people that made it what it is today through the wall, which was unveiled by the Ohio Department of Transportation in July 2014.

Columbus has many ethnic festivals throughout the year, and lovers of history and culture will surely want to stop by this brand-new event.

“City Council is happy to support this first-ever African-American Cultural Festival,” says City Council President Zach Klein. “I would like to thank the departments of Recreation and Parks and Neighborhoods for bringing the community together to honor the vital history of Columbus’ African-American community.”

× On the Stage 11 a.m. - Luxury Brown - Luxury Brown 12:30 p.m. - The Free Agents - The Free Agents 2 p.m. - Dr. E - Dr. E 3:30 p.m. - Milton Ruffin and the Ohio Old School Funk Band - Milton Ruffin and the Ohio Old School Funk Band 5 p.m. - E-Flat - E-Flat 6:30 p.m. - The Flex Crew - The Flex Crew

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.