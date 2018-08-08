Fiesta at the Festival Latino Aug. 11-12

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber

Festival Latino is the largest Latin event in Ohio and features live music, children’s activities, amazing food, fashion, art and dance. Between the Dance Plaza and the Nationwide Fiesta Stage to the artists and authors showcase, there is something for everyone. Festival Latino will be held at Genoa Park on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11 and 12.

The festival celebrates all things Latin, from culture and food to dancing and music. The Dance Plaza will feature salsa lessons at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. For a closer look at traditional to modern Latin clothing, the Latin fashion show is on Sunday at 5 p.m. On the Nationwide Fiesta Stage, artists Gina Chavez, Dominican Merengue band Tipico Urbano, Lupillo Rivera, the Ark Band, salsa band Ritmo Ondas, singer Frank Reyes and Puerto Rican salsa band El Gran Combo will take the stage to show off their musicality and Latin style. Food vendors and the Festival Latino marketplace will be selling a wide variety of food and traditional Latin items.

This event isn’t just for adults. Children’s activities include demonstrations from COSI, book giveaways, a balloon artist and a Mexican flowers craft led by the Latin Ladies and Friends Organization.

The festival has been produced by CAPA since 2009 and is presented by Honda. Festival Latino has been honored with an Experience Columbus EXPY Award in 2016.

Festival Latino is free and open to the public and opens at 11 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Come rain or shine. More information can be found at www.festivallatino.net.

Maria Lubanovic is a contributing writer.