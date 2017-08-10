Festival Latino returns to Columbus Aug. 12-13

×

Festival Latino Columbus Ohio

This weekend, Columbus residents have the chance to experience Latin American culture at the 21st annual Festival Latino in Genoa Park. The largest Latin event in Ohio offers free admission, a variety of children’s activities, music, dance and food on both Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday performers include DJ Cale, Fa2 Trio, the Ark Band, Charlie Cruz and Bachata Heightz. Sunday will feature DJ Cale, Los Locos Orchestra, Yumbambé Salsa, Tito Nieves, Toño Rosario and Richard Bastar.

Free children’s activities will be offered 12-6 p.m. both days. Activities include multi-generational crafts offered through the Creation Station, a balloon artist, COSI’s Science Spot, a chance to make Mexican flowers and appearances made by various Columbus sport mascots.

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber

The dance plaza will showcase traditional Latin American dance from two Ohio-based dance companies. In addition to the musical performers and dancers, Festival Latino will also showcase Latin visual and literary artists including Nhora Regina Bermeo, Abraham Cordova, Cecilia Roman, Fermina Ponce, Ani Palacios and Silvia Carrillo Rodríguez.

A variety of local health and social service organizations will offer attendees free health screenings and bilingual information on their services. The Community Resources area will also provide information about local education and community programs.

Festival-goers will also have a chance to shop the marketplace full of jewelry, arts, crafts and a variety of other traditional items from Latin America. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating, but large shade structures such as tents and umbrellas are prohibited.

Festival Latino is a rain or shine event. Paid public parking is available at COSI, the Columbus Commons and nearby surface lots. For more information on the largest Latino event in Ohio, visit www.festivallatino.net.

