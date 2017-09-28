Fall festivals kick off the first autumn weekend of 2017

×

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber Harvest Fair at the Columbus Commons

The temperatures might not agree with us, but Sept. 22 marked the first day of fall with the Autumn Equinox. It may not be time to dig out the sweaters and snow boots quite yet, but central Ohio has some upcoming fairs and festivals that might be just the thing to get you into the fall spirit.

The Old-Time Harvest Day, put on by the city of Grove City, runs this Sunday, Oct. 1 at Century Village in Fryer Park. The day of fun presents an opportunity for families to get to know the growers and harvesters throughout the city, and honors 150 years of history. It'll stay exciting with old-time games, traditional crafts and harvest day-goers will get to experience chores from times of old, such as churning butter and pumping well water. Wagon rides, historical tours and blacksmithing will all be on view, and attendance is free, so don't miss out.

Also in Grove City, if you are interested in celebrating the new season from dusk ‘til dawn – literally – stop by the Fun Fall Days Harvest Festival running until Oct. 31. Along with your usual pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hay rides and petting zoos, this festival also features bonfire parties beginning every night when the sun goes down. Circle S Farms, located just shy of I-71, will hold this event starting at 9 every morning during the week. General admission is $8.50 and includes a plethora of fun activities. For more information about the festival, directions, or group tours, click here.

Closer to Columbus Commons? Then stop by the Harvest Fair happening there as well – or go to both! This weekend on Sept. 30 the Columbus community will come together to celebrate the best of the season. Participate in the free, fun activities or buy a $5 wristband that gives you unlimited access to all the action, including giant inflatables, arts and crafts, dazzling face painting and special guest performances all day! The festival is from noon-4 p.m. with parking available at the Main Garage on Rich St. For more information, visit: www.columbuscommons.org.

Tired yet? The fun does not stop there! The North Market Festival for Good also kicks off this weekend on Sept 29 at 6 p.m. The outdoor event will feature some of the best Ohio beverages from breweries, distilleries and wineries, live entertainment, and lots of delicious food from North Market merchants. And the best part? It’s free to get in! The festival originated in attempts to bring awareness to the enterprises that exist right here in Columbus and proceeds will benefit the North Market Development Authority and Festival for Good. For a complete list of vendors, visit: www.northmarket.com.

For fans of all things apple, the Ned Mosher Apple Butter Festival in Westerville takes the McVay Elementary School on Oct. 1 at 1-5 p.m. The festival features apple cider pressing, apple butter making and, of course, samples. New this year are flea market tables, so don't forget your wallets. Enjoy a historical tour of an 1860s log cabin to really get you in the fall spirit.

No matter what you plan on doing this fall season, make time in your schedule for one (or all) of these amazing events – and if you are one of the lucky ones to get tickets to the now sold-out Columbus Coffee Fest this weekend, enjoy a hot cup of joe for all of us!

Tessa Flattum is a contributing writer.