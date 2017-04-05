Experience your first horseback ride at Equine Affaire

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Equine Affaire Guy McLean

Whether you’re an experienced rider or brand new to horses and everything equestrian, Equine Affaire offers sessions, demos and opportunities that will educate all levels of experience.

Horse lovers will be gathering at the Ohio Expo Center April 6-9 from 9-7 p.m. to participate in the largest horse-related trade show in the nation.

If you have never ridden a horse before, now is your opportunity. The American Horse Council will be offering their Time to Ride program to help participants learn about the basics of horses and horse care. Participants will even get to experience a horseback ride.

The Fantasia show provides even more equine entertainment, showcasing a variety of styles, performed by a diverse and beautiful range of breeds, such as Icelandics, mustangs, Andalusians, quarter horses, Australian stock horses, ponies and more. Three of the best liberty horse trainers and performers in the world – Guy McLean, Dan James and Bobby Kerr – will incorporate grand prix freestyle dressage, driving and freestyle ranging into the show.

For those breaking into the horse world, Equine Affaire’s Equine Fundamentals Forum in the Celeste Center will offer hands-on exhibits about health, horse health and horse management, and even activities geared towards children.

This is only a sampling of the many programs Equine Affaire has available, not to mention interactions with the nation’s foremost competitors, trainers, TV personalities, authors, judges and other industry experts.

Tickets for Equine Affair can be purchased at the door, cash only, for $15 per day or $50 for a four-day pass. Reduced price of $8 per day for children 7-10 years old. More information can be found online at www.equineaffaire.com.

Sarah Davis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.