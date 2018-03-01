Experience Michael Jackson at the Newport March 2

× Expand Photo courtesy of Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, the world’s longest running tribute to Michael Jackson and the only one to predate his untimely passing, comes to Newport Music Hall this Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to see the No. 1 tribute to the King of Pop!

For the last 14 years, Who’s Bad has been blowing audiences away with its on-point dance moves, velvety vocals and mesmerizing visuals. The tour includes a cast with an accumulated total of over 100 years of professional experience, dancers with Broadway-filled resumes and a band assembled with North Carolina’s premiere musicians.

James Times III, Who’s Bad frontman, will have you believing it really is Michael Jackson performing in front of you. Times performs by the motto, “If it’s not the way Michael did it, it’s not right.”

Like Jackson, Times is a self-taught and born dancer. Many have said that Times effortlessly captures the mannerisms, uniqueness and deep, soulful dancing of Michael Jackson. “The Master MJ” gives a performance that only Jackson himself could top.

Vamsi Tadepalli, composer and saxophonist, founded Who’s Bad in 2003 and has continued to perfect and enhance the show ever since. The tour has received rave reviews over the years and has only gotten better. The show has even been praised by those close to Jackson.

“The show was great,” says Frank DiLeo, longtime friend and manager of Jackson. “Michael would have been proud.”

As the King of Pop himself once said, “To live is to be musical, starting with the blood dancing in your veins. Everything living has a rhythm. Do you feel your music?”

Experience the songs, moves and performances that made Michael Jackson a legend. General Admission tickets are priced at $15 with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m. You won’t want to miss this.

For more information, visit www.whosbadmusic.com.

Laura Cole is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.