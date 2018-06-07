Evolution Theatre Company brings the 'Electricity'

In conjunction with the beginning of Pride month, central Ohio’s “award-winning LGBTQQIA (the final three letters stand for questioning, intersex and asexual) theater company,” Evolution Theatre Co., is bringing its production, Electricity, to the Van Fleet Theatre this weekend.

The comedy-drama was written by Terry Ray, and is advertised as “four decades, two men (and) one highly charged love story.”

Evolution Theatre Company aims to present works that the LGBTQ community can identify with and celebrate through opening eyes, touching hearts and changing minds.

According to its website, through the works produced from the company, it aims to challenge the audience to consider different points of view and alternate values to increase social consciousness and compassion. It strives to draw audience members into its own experiences in a way that will be entertaining, educational and rewarding.

As far as Electricity goes, it’s a very funny yet surprisingly emotional journey through the vast changes that happened in the LGBTQ community between 1983 and 2013.

“Sex, drugs and booze make up the life of Brad Burke, while ex-seminary student Gary Henderson is so closeted that he hides his sexuality behind an imaginary wife,” reads the company’s description on www.evolutiontheatre.org. “The unlikely pair hooks up in a motel room the night of their 10-year high school reunion, and it’s a monumental clash of worlds that sparks an ‘electricity’ between them that lures them back to that same motel room after each reunion for the next three decades.”

On Thursday, June 7 the show begins at 7:30 p.m., and on Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9, the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $15 via the company’s website, www.evolutiontheatre.org.

