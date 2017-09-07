Early photography on view at Decorative Arts Center

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Decorative Arts Center

Beginning on Sept. 9, visit the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio for a glimpse into the evolution of early photography.

A two-part exhibit, In Our Own Image: The Genesis of Photography and the Contemporary Eye captures the development of photography from early daguerreotypes, tin types and ambrotypes to contemporary processes.

Curators Scott Ferris and Arnold Tunstall, experts in pre-1900 and contemporary processes, respectively, have teamed up to showcase both historic photos and the work of contemporary artists replicating historical processes. The exhibit also features a live photo studio with artist Stephen Takacs, using 19th century techniques to develop photographs of visitors on site.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Decorative Arts Center

“This exhibition will resonate with everyone,” says Elizabeth Brown, Decorative Arts Center co-director. “The story of photography is a story of innovation. Our visitors will develop an expanded sense of history and creativity in their view of America.”

The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio is located on 145 E. Main St. in Lancaster. The In Our Own Image exhibit is open to visitors Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. from Sep. 9 to Dec. 31. Admission is free.

Click here for more information on the photography exhibit and the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio.

In Our Own Image Exhibition Programs

Look for these events at the Decorative Arts Center

Curators’ Talk: Sept. 10

Stephen Takacs Photography Sessions: Sept. 10, 30; Nov. 11; Dec. 16

Pinhole Camera Class: Nov. 4, 11, 18

Photographing Landscapes in the Ohio Area: Dec. 10

Mikayla Klein is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.