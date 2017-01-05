Early Music in Columbus’ plays from the past Jan. 6 & 8

× Expand Photo courtesy of Early Interval

The holiday season might be coming to a close, but the celebrations don’t have to. On Jan. 6 and 8 at the First Congregational Church on Broad Street, be transported to a more ornate time in which culture blossomed and grew: the Renaissance.

The Early Music in Columbus series presents Twelfth Night: Old World, New World. Two groups – the Early Interval and special guest Andean Ensemble – will come together to wow audiences, bringing musical influences from 11000 A.D. to modern day. This unique concert experience meshes seasonal holiday tradition, the Old World and the New World – particularly music of Spain, Portugal, Mexico and South America.

The Early Interval formed in 1976, and has been performing music from the Renaissance and Baroque periods ever since. Twelfth Night is an annual show that offers a fresh yet true take on the music from days past, and the performance is a triumphant lead in to the end of the holiday season.

The Early Interval includes a combination of vocals, winds, strings, keyboards and percussion instruments. The ensemble has collaborated with theater and dance companies, vocal ensembles, narrators, composers and guest instrumentalists, like the Andean Ensemble.

The Andean Ensemble is a less traditional group, starting as a class offered in Latin American Studies at The Ohio State University. The group performs folk music originating from South America, particularly from Bolivia, Peru, Chile and Argentina. The group sings in Spanish in addition to Quechua and Ayamara, languages spoken by the indigenous peoples of South America.

Catch the two groups collaborate for a night of throwback music on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. or Jan. 8 at 3:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church. The church will host pre-concert talks 30 minutes before the concerts begin. Tickets cost $30 for regular seating, $25 for seniors and $12 for students. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.