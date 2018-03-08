Dublin honors Irish tradition for St. Patrick’s Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dublin AM Rotary Club Emerald Entertainment

Dublin, Ohio once again honors its namesake with one of the greenest and grandest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America.

Dublin prides itself with having an “Irish Attitude” all year long, but every March, Dublin shares its Irish pride in full force with the rest of central Ohio.

On March 10, drop by downtown Dublin with friends or family and witness the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade will include a range of Irish musical performances and spectacles, from bagpipers and Irish dancers to Celtic dogs and inflatables.

After the parade, stick around, grab a beer and enjoy the variety of entertainment at the Blarney Bash. The bash includes Irish whiskey tasting and best legs in kilt contest, and crafts and airbrush tattoos for all ages.

Then grab a guidebook and follow the Celtic Cocktail Trail and indulge in some green “Muck of the Irish” martinis at the 101 Beer Kitchen or a Celtic Cosmo at the Dublin Village Tavern. After your journey, mail in or leave your completed form and passport at the Dublin Visitor & Information Center and get your choice of an exclusive Celtic Cocktail Trail t-shirt or koozie.

You won’t want to miss this!

× Schedule of Events 7-11 a.m.: Pancake breakfast at Sells Middle School, 150 W. Bridge St. 7-11 a.m.: Inflation celebration at Graeter’s Ice Cream, 6255 Frantz Rd. 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: St. Patrick’s Day Parade throughout Historic Dublin Noon-11 p.m.: Blarney Bash at 555 Metro Pl. N. Cost for the Blarney Bash is $8 per person presale and $10 per person day of the event (children 12 and under are free). All proceeds will benefit Dublin A.M. Rotary Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.visitdublinohio.com.

Alex Curran-Cardarelli is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.