Dublin Area Art League displays spring show thru May 12

× Expand Photo courtesy of Karen Shepherd Madeline Knostman, one of the recipients of the DAAL High School scholarship awarded at the 2016 Spring Art Show for the Dublin Area Art League

The Dublin Area Art League’s upcoming spring show looks into the theme of light through the lens of a camera and the strokes of a paintbrush.

The Essence of Light, which features artwork submitted by members of the Dublin Area Art League, will be displayed at the Dublin Community Recreation Center from April 15 through May 12. The artists’ work will be representative of the show’s two categories of photography/digital art and visual fine arts, which includes painting, drawing, mixed media and sculpture.

A reception, which is open to the public, will be held in the DCRC on April 20 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. During the event, awards will be announced for winners of best of show, as well as first, second and third place rankings in the photography and fine art categories. Two Dublin high school students will be recognized with $1,000 scholarships, which aim to encourage young artists to continue their art education.

Work displayed in the exhibition will be judged by Carol Hershey, a local pastel artist who owns and manages High Road Gallery & Studios in Worthington.

The Essence of Light is the first of three Dublin Area Art League shows planned for spring and summer that highlight the talents of central Ohio artists. The league’s 14th annual Paint Out in Historic Dublin is scheduled for May 20, and a second juried show in July and August will focus on Irish art.

More information about the Dublin Area Art League can be found at www.dublinohioart.com.

