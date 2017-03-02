Doric String Quartet at the Southern Theatre March 4

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Doric String Quartet

On March 4 at 8 p.m., open your ears to one of Britain’s most highly acclaimed string quartets right here at the Southern Theatre.

The Doric String Quartet is on their annual North American tour from the U.K and will visit the Southern Theatre this Saturday to play three classical works. The quartet consists of Alex Redington and Jonathan Stone on the violin, Hélène Clément on the viola, and John Myerscough on the cello.

The musicians have been playing together since 1998 and have performed at some of the most respected concert halls across Europe and North America. Their impeccable skills and artistry have taken them all the way to Carnegie Hall, Amsterdam Concertgebouw and the Berlin Konzerthaus. They have produced eleven albums over the last eight years, multiple of which have been nominated for Gramophone awards, demonstrating the group’s mastery over their instruments as well as their incredible ability to unify into one distinct sound.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Doric String Quartet

The group will be performing quartets by Mendelssohn, Bartók and Beethoven, starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Arrive at the theater an hour early to hear some background on the Doric String Quartet and find out what inspires them. Jennifer Hambrick, host of the midday hour of WOSU’s Classical 101, will be interviewing the group at 7 p.m.

Tickets for this concert start at $15 and can be bought through the CAPA Ticket Office or Ticketmaster. Students ages 13-25 can obtain tickets for only $5 at PNC Arts Alive All Access at www.gofor5.com. Tickets for students over 25 years of age will be half price.

Valerie Mauger is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.