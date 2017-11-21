Dinosaurs stomp to COSI in new AMNH exhibit

× Expand Photo by Amanda DePerro

On Nov. 18, COSI unveiled their brand new American Museum of Natural History Dinosaur Gallery. The new exhibit was born out of a collaboration between COSI and the world-famous American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) in New York City.COSI’s Dinosaur Gallery features a full-size cast skeleton of Tyrannosaurus rex and a metallic model of the Apatosaurus. Among the massive skeletons and models of dinosaurs, the exhibit features interactive exhibits for all ages that showcase the latest scientific findings surrounding the evolution of dinosaur biology and current research by paleontologists.Attendees can learn more about how dinosaurs evolved and, in particular, how dinosaurs evolved from dinosaurs into the birds of today, through build-your-own dinosaur exhibits, touch screen pads and more.

“We are extremely excited about this unique partnership,” says Dr. Frederic Bertley, president and CEO of COSI. “COSI is expanding its fantastic offerings as a state-of-the-art science center to now include natural history, and we are doing it in a partnership with one of the world’s leading natural history museums. … The fact that we are opening with dinosaurs is a bonus, as dinosaurs appeal to visitors of all ages and backgrounds.”

In addition to the Dinosaur Gallery that opened Nov. 18, come March, COSI is set to open a gallery of rotating exhibits from the AMNH, adjacent from the Dinosaur Gallery. The first exhibit to be feature in this special exhibition gallery, Travelling the Silk Road: Ancient Pathway to the Modern World, will follow the Silk Road, one of the greatest trading routes in human history.

Access to the Dinosaur Gallery is included with a COSI admission pass. Admission passes can be purchased at the COSI box office on-site, or online at www.reservations.cosi.org.

Emily Real is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.