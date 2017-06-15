Digfest returns to the Grandview Yard June 17

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Tri-Village Chamber Partnership Digfest

Officially start your summer by attending the seventh annual Digfest presented by The Tri-Village Chamber Partnership.

Digfest, which stands for “Drinks in Grandview,” will be held 4-10:30 p.m. on June 17 in Grandview Yard.

Digfest started in 2011 as a festival for local craft brewers, distilleries, and Ohio wines and liquors, and has grown into a food, drink, entertainment and craft fest. The goal of the event is getting people to eat, drink and shop at local businesses, showcasing all that Grandview Heights and the surrounding communities have to offer.

Digfest is all about the drinks, and fest-goers can expect to find great local breweries in attendance. Four String Brewing Company, Hoof Hearted Brewing, Land-Grant Brewing Company and Seventh Son Brewing are just a few of the many breweries in attendance. Spirits and liquor vendors will also make an appearance at the Grandview Yard.

Drink tickets are priced at $6 each or four for $20. Festival goers also have the option to skip lines and save money by pre-purchasing exclusive VIP packages online that come with souvenir tumblers and Digfest t-shirts. VIP tickets can be purchased here.

Along with tasty food and refreshing drinks, Digfest also features bands and artists native to Columbus. This year’s musical lineup includes Kelly Zullo, Zach Whitney, Nick D’Andrea and headliners Perennial Rye Bluegrass Band.

Named as a bit of a botanical pun, Perennial Rye is a type of grass, similar to Kentucky Bluegrass – not quite so fancy, but also easier to care for and less problematic. This is similar to how Perennial Rye members views their style of music. Drawing from roots in traditional bluegrass and adding their own influences, the band creates a blend that is uniquely theirs. With origins spanning both coasts and many genres, they blend traditional and contemporary influences into a frothy mixture called Perennial Rye.

For more information, visit www.grandviewdigfest.com.

