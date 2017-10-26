David Sedaris hosts at the Ohio Theatre Oct. 28

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ingrid Christie

This Saturday, Oct. 28, American humorist, bestselling author and This American Life contributor, David Sedaris, will stop by the Ohio Theatre on the U.S. leg of his book tour on the back of his most recent release, Theft by Finding Diaries (1977-2002).

At the show, attendees get the opportunity to see Sedaris in an intimate setting, featuring all-new readings and recollections by Sedaris, as well as a post-show Q&A and book signing.

Unlike most of his previous releases, including bestsellers Me Talk Pretty One Day, Naked and Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, Theft by Finding is a compilation of entries from the series of diaries that Sedaris has kept over the course of his life.This particular string of diary entries follows Sedaris through a period of hitchhiking across the U.S., brief stints working as a house painter, apple picker, mental hospital aide, creative writing teacher and more, meeting his long-time partner, Hugh Hamrick, and moving to Paris.

Sedaris made his comic debut when he was invited to read his Santaland Diaries on NPR’s Morning Edition back in 1992, which told the story of his experience working as a Macy’s elf through the holiday season.

Sedaris is characterized by his dry sense of humor and his ability to turn even the most mundane, every day events and behaviors into avenues for witty social commentary. In 2001, Sedaris was named Humorist of the Year by Time magazine, and received the Thurber Prize for American Humor.

Show starts at 8 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets range from $50-$60 and can be purchased at the CAPA box office at 39 E. State Street, or via www.ticketmaster.com.

