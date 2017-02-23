CSO welcomes jazz trumpeter Chris Botti Feb. 25

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fabrizio Ferri

From playing for the President of China at a White House state dinner to joining Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga as a soloist on PBS’ Great Performances series, the passion for trumpet playing Chris Botti developed at age 12 has led him to an array of stages around the world.

Botti’s latest round of travels is bringing him to Ohio’s capital city, where he will perform with the Columbus Symphony at the Ohio Theatre on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.

Originally hailing from Portland, Oregon, Botti became inspired to pick up the trumpet after hearing Miles Davis play My Funny Valentine. From there, he refined his craft while attending Indiana University, where he studied with prominent jazz musicians and educators, such as David Baker, Bill Adam, Woody Shaw and George Coleman.

A variety of live and recorded collaborations with performers ranging from Sting and Steven Tyler to Yo-Yo Ma and Barbra Streisand have kept Botti busy over the past 30 years. Andrea Bocelli, Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler and others appear as featured artists on Botti’s latest album, Impressions, which won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album in 2013.

Having sold more than three million albums, Botti has topped the Billboard Jazz Albums list and garnered an international following. He is considered by many to be one of the largest-selling jazz instrumental artists currently performing today.

The performance with Botti is part of the Columbus Symphony’s 2016-17 Pops Series.

Ticket prices range from $29 to $73. They can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center, located at 39 E. State St., online at Ticketmaster.com and via phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

For more information on Botti and the event, visit the Columbus Symphony’s website.

Amanda Etchison is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.