CSO's Italian Festival returns Oct. 24-27

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber The Columbus Symphony Orchestra at the Southern Theatre

As part of this year’s masterworks series, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents the Italian Festival. The event boasts six programs during Oct. 24-27 including identical premier concerts featuring works from two 18th century Italian musicians and Felix Mendelssohn. Repertoire includes Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite III, Paganini’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, commonly known as the “Italian” Symphony.

Special guest Rachel Barton Pine returns to Columbus to treat symphony-goers with Paganini’s challenging and entertaining piece as well as an additional talk and demonstration. A seasoned performer with chart-topping classical albums, she has appeared as a soloist with many extraordinary ensembles including the Chicago Symphony and Royal Philharmonic.

This performance will also feature a guest conductor, Daniel Boico. Often described as “dynamic, vigorous, exciting and imaginative,” Boico is the newly appointed associate guest conductor of the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra in South Africa. As a renowned conductor of diverse music, Boico has collaborated with musicians and ensembles in nearly every continent except Antarctica and Australia.

This exciting festival is not to be missed. Explore the full listing of events below, including additional educational lectures, and purchase tickets beginning at $10 by visiting the CAPA Ticket Center or any Ticketmaster outlet including online.

× More Columbus Symphony Orchestra Events Oct. 24: Mozart to Matisse: Italian Impressionism: The Macciaioli - lecture and chamber music performance, 2 p.m., Columbus Museum of Art Oct. 26: Preconcert Prelude:An International Melting Pot: The Roman Art Scene, circa 1830 - short lecture presented by Dr. Andrew Carrington Shelton, Professor of History of Art, The Ohio State University, preconcert, Southern Theatre Oct. 26-27: Italian Festival featuring Respighi, Paganini and Mendelssohn, 8 p.m., Southern Theatre Oct. 26: Postlude - mingle with percussion and woodwind musicians, after the show, Thurber Bar Oct. 27: Postlude - Paganini's Virtuosity - talk and demonstration by guest violinist Rachel Barton Pine, after the show, Southern Theatre

