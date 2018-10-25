CSO's Italian Festival returns Oct. 24-27

Photo by Randall L. Schieber
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra at the Southern Theatre
As part of this year’s masterworks series, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents the Italian Festival. The event boasts six programs during Oct. 24-27 including identical premier concerts featuring works from two 18th century Italian musicians and Felix Mendelssohn. Repertoire includes Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite III, Paganini’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, commonly known as the “Italian” Symphony.
Special guest Rachel Barton Pine returns to Columbus to treat symphony-goers with Paganini’s challenging and entertaining piece as well as an additional talk and demonstration. A seasoned performer with chart-topping classical albums, she has appeared as a soloist with many extraordinary ensembles including the Chicago Symphony and Royal Philharmonic.
This performance will also feature a guest conductor, Daniel Boico. Often described as “dynamic, vigorous, exciting and imaginative,” Boico is the newly appointed associate guest conductor of the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra in South Africa. As a renowned conductor of diverse music, Boico has collaborated with musicians and ensembles in nearly every continent except Antarctica and Australia.
This exciting festival is not to be missed. Explore the full listing of events below, including additional educational lectures, and purchase tickets beginning at $10 by visiting the CAPA Ticket Center or any Ticketmaster outlet including online.
