CSO performs Beethoven Marathon on Feb. 23-24

× Expand Conductor Courtney Lewis. Photo courtesy of Travis Anderson

If you’re looking for a weekend filled with classical excitement, join the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for a two-night Beethoven Marathon beginning Friday, Feb. 23. Lose yourself in all five of Beethoven’s piano concertos and enjoy the bliss of the one-of-a-kind experience.

Don’t miss the dynamic duo of pianist Inon Barnatan and conductor Courtney Lewis. Inon Barton, a celebrated Israeli pianist, is the first artist in association of the New York Philharmonic. Alan Gilbert, music director of New York Philharmonic, says Barnatan is “a complete artist: a wonderful pianist, a probing intellect, passionately committed and a capable contemporary music pianist as well.”

British conductor Courtney Lewis is music director of the Jacksonville Symphony and assistant conductor of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. The Florida Times-Union calls Lewis “a transformative figure during his first three years leading the symphony.”

Both extremely accomplished musicians will kick things off Friday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. with the orchestra. The first night will include Concerto No. 1 in C Major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 15; Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 19; and Concerto No. 4 in G Major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 58.

Saturday’s performance is sold out, but audiences will hear Beethoven Concertos No. 3 and No. 5.

Accompaniments include a prelude with Christopher Purdy, Thurber Bar for the postlude on Friday and Beethoven’s Octet for Winds for the postlude on Saturday.

The Beethoven Marathon will take place in the Southern Theatre located at 21 E. Main St. Friday night tickets, ranging from $50 to $70, can still be purchased on TicketMaster. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

Laura Cole is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.