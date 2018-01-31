CSO & Opera Columbus present 'Aida' Feb. 2 and 4

Take a trip through time this weekend to ancient Egypt with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Opera Columbus for their presentation of Aida in Concert.

One of the most famous grand operas of all time, Aida weaves a tale of loyalty, betrayal, parental bonds and forbidden love that can only end tragically. First performed in Cairo in 1871 and more than 1,100 times worldwide since, this opera by Giuseppe Verdi continues to move audiences more than a century later.

This special collaboration between the CSO and Opera Columbus will feature internationally renowned guest vocalists, the 140-member Columbus Symphony Chorus, the full orchestra of the CSO and CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov. Milanov is also the music director for the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra and the Orquesta Sinfónica del Principado de Asturias in Spain. Additionally, Milanov has collaborated with orchestras and artists around the world and is recognized as an eminent ballet conductor.

Among the guest vocalists are soprano Michelle Johnson, mezzo-soprano Laura Tucker, tenor Marc Heller and baritone Brian Major. In addition to national and international performances with other operas and symphonies, Johnson and Heller, who have both performed Aida with other orchestras, will be reprising their previously performed roles of Aida and Radamés.

Aida in Concert will be performed at the Ohio Theatre twice this weekend on Friday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. Patrons are also invited to 30-minute pre-concert discussion at 7 p.m. before the Feb. 2 performance. Tickets can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center, by phone, or through Ticketmaster.

