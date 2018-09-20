CSO Masterworks: In Full Splendor Sept. 21-22

× Expand Photo by Randall L Schieber

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks Series is meant to honor some of the best and brightest composers, like Bach, Tchaikovsky and Bernstein. The series consists of multiple concerts throughout the year, each with a specific theme or composer. This year, the highlights include a Beethoven marathon and a concert of Spanish Flamenco music.

The CSO has branched off for its opening concert, however. This year, the opening concert is inspired by the Disney classic Fantasia. Fantasia is a 1940 film set entirely to classical music, best known for the segment “The Sorcerer's Apprentice.” There is no plot to Fantasia, just classical music and animated segments that go along with them. The opening concert will be paired with music by Bach, Wagner, Dukas and Strauss.

Rossen Milanov, music director of the CSO, will conduct the Masterworks Series. Milanov is well-known all throughout the world for his conducting expertise. He has appeared with the Baltimore, Seattle and Fort Worth symphonies, among others. Milanov has also collaborated internationally with orchestras in South Africa, São Paolo and Tokyo.

Classical music fans should mark the Masterworks Series on their calendars.

× Don't Miss the Masterworks Sept. 21-22 – In Full Splendor: Opening Night at the Symphony Oct. 12-13 – Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebrationy Oct. 26-27 – Italian Festival Nov. 9-10 – Handel: Messiah Jan. 4-5 – Russian Winter Festival I: Leningrad Symphony Jan. 11-12 – Russian Winter Festival II: Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto Jan. 25-26 – Beethoven Marathon: Joanna Plays Beethoven Mar. 1-2 – Spanish Flamenco Festival Mar. 15-16 – Nordic Myths Festival Mar. 29-30 – Mozart: Requiem Apr. 5-6 – The Trumpet Shall Sound May 3-4 – Mahler Five

Emily Chen is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.