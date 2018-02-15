CSO continues mash-ups with Wyclef Jean Feb. 17

Looking to fill your Saturday evening with a variety of musical genres?

Join Grammy Award-winning hip-hop guitarist Wyclef Jean as he blends hip-hop with the beautiful sounds of Columbus Symphony Orchestra. Listen to the harmonious sounds as hip-hop collides with classical music at the Ohio Theatre on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

A writer, performer, producer and founding member of the Fugees, Jean has been a musical sensation for more than two decades.

Forming in the early 1990s, the Fugees’ success arose from its release of The Score In 1996. The album soared to No. 1 on the Billboard charts and has been platinum certified six times. After the success of The Score, Jean promoted himself as a producer and solo artist, including many different genres in his musical creations.

Now a three-time Grammy Award winner, Jean has produced and released six albums, selling approximately nine million copies worldwide. His collaborations with artists such as Michael Jackson, Queen and Beyoncé highlight his creative knowledge with many different types of music. His most recent album, Carnival III: Road to Clefication, released in 2017, features contributions from Afrojack, Emeli Sandé and Avicii.

Jean will perform hits including “Killing Me Softly with His Song” and “Gone till November” with a full symphony orchestra, a first in his extensive and successful music career.

Don’t miss out on this melodious event as the CSO presents A Night of Symphonic Hip-Hop featuring Wyclef Jean at the Ohio Theatre on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $40-$75 and are available for purchase at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre or through Ticketmaster. For more information on this musical masterpiece, click here.

Laura Baird is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.