Craftin’ Outlaws returns to Columbus Dec. 10

Craftin’ Outlaws will return Dec. 10 for its 11th annual holiday show. Come find the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list with these fine, modern handmade crafts.

The holiday show will celebrate more than 100 artists from all over the U.S. including New York, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and across the state of Ohio. With 29 new vendors making their Craftin’ Outlaws debut, there will be no lack of variety or options.

These creative crafters will be selling their own handmade works. Among the items available are accessories, apparel, art, ceramics, bath and body, housewares, children’s items, paper goods, wood and leather goods, blacksmithing, letterpress, toys, and jewelry. The range of crafts is endless.

Shopping for homemade gifts isn’t the only thing Craftin’ Outlaws is offering this year. Guests are also encouraged to get in on the DIY magic with hands-on workshops and make-and-take stations.

In addition to all the crafts and DIY features, the Craftin’ Outlaws will also have live music and cocktails.

“We are excited to continue to foster the spirit of DIY at Craftin’ Outlaws,” says event organizer Megan Green. “It seemed a natural progression to allow customers to get in on the handmade love that our vendors embody by offering up workshops. We hope these classes allow for a greater appreciation of crafts and just how much work goes into the art of craft.”

The shopping event runs 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, with new early bird hours from 11 a.m. to noon. General admission is free, but four early bird ticket options are available beginning at $5. The festivities will take place in the Greater Columbus Convention Center ballrooms.

Paige Brown is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.