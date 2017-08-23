Three craft beer events in Columbus Aug. 25-26

×

Brew Hop at Copious

On Saturday, Aug. 25, join the folks at Copious+Notes for another Brew Hop in the Brewery District, sampling all the delicious craft beers the district has to offer.

Marked by the kegs with signature blue balloons, Copious+Notes and several neighboring bars offer free beer samples from Columbus and central Ohio breweries. Make your way down South High Street and stop by each participating bar for a free sample of local beer.

Brew Hop is a free community event on the last Saturday of every month from 6-8 p.m., rain or shine. Come and support the up-and-coming Columbus brewery scene with Copious.

Columbus Summer Beerfest 2017

Local concert venue Express Live! is hosting the 8th annual Columbus Summer Beerfest on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26. The festival, which benefits local animal rescue efforts, highlights more than 130 breweries from around the country, Columbus food trucks and live music.

This craft beer experience takes place Friday and Saturday from 7:30-11 p.m. A ticket comes with 25 beer samples and a souvenir beer mug. An early admission ticket gets you in the door at 6:30 p.m. for early access to the fastest-selling beers, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to taste all the most delicious samples.

For the summer beer lineup, visit the Columbus Beerfest website.

Craft Brew at the Zoo

The Columbus Brewing Company and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium are teaming up to present Craft Brew at the Zoo this Friday, Aug. 25.

Come ready for a wild evening featuring beer trailers, food trucks and live music by the Spin Doctors. Admission includes two drink tickets, each redeemable for a 16-ounce beer of your choice. Visit the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium website for the full list of beers.

This event takes place at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Aug. 25 from 6-11 p.m. Proceeds benefit conservation and education programs at the zoo.

