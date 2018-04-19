COSI's fundraiser Blast is back on April 21

× Expand Photo courtesy of COSI

A fundraiser like no other, COSI hosts Blast: The Big Science Bash on Saturday, April 21. This annual fundraiser highlights COSI’s mission while connecting learners from around Columbus to the amazing world of science.

COSI will provide guests with solids and liquids to enjoy throughout the evening, all while doing what they do best – combining science education with fun.

With more than 20 Columbus restaurants in attendance, guests will have a variety of delicious foods to choose from. Local organizations such as Amy’s Donuts, Milestone 229, the Roosevelt Coffeehouse and more will have delicious appetizers and sweet treats for attendees to enjoy.

COSI also provides guests the opportunity to enjoy local craft beer or a variety of wines while exploring 300 hands-on exhibits. With complimentary beer and wine served throughout the evening, guests will be exposed to many different liquids, some more potent than others.

× Expand Photo courtesy of COSI

While solids and liquids are important, COSI can’t forget an essential force of the science community: kinetic energy. With live music from the Conspiracy Band and activities like the Blind Wine Pull, guests will move all night long, celebrating the many discoveries COSI has to offer.

A silent auction and mystery raffle are also available, with many prizes up for grabs. And guests shouldn’t forget to have their picture taken at the Awesomatic Photo Booth as a remembrance token of their science-filled evening.

Celebrate the magic COSI brings to the Columbus community with food, drinks and dancing at Blast: The Big Science Bash on Saturday, April 21 from 7-11 p.m. Regular event tickets are available for $125 and patron tickets are available for $250. Tickets and event details are available at www.cosi.org.

Laura Baird is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.