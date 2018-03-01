COSI’s 'Traveling the Silk Road' explores trade history

× Expand Photo by Roderick Mickens, American Museum of Natural History

This weekend, immerse yourself in the wonders of history’s most famous trade route: the Silk Road.

COSI’s newest interactive exhibition, Traveling the Silk Road: Ancient Pathway to the Modern World, will allow guests to explore the four ancient cities of Xi’an, Turfan, Samarkand and Baghdad as they existed along the Silk Road during its peak. The Silk Road, named for the valuable fabric that often was traded along the route, was more than just a trade route between Asian and the Middle East, however. It was an avenue for the spread of culture, religion, languages and technology. From paper and the Black Death, to Buddhism and Islam, the Silk Road shaped the communities along its route – as well as the entire world – for centuries to follow.

Among the many things visitors can look forward to include a full-scale recreation of a night market in Turfan, a trio of caravan camels, a 41-foot-long replica of part of an Arabian sailing ship and a working replica of an Islamic astrolabe. Additionally, guests will be able to digitally replicate the music of ancient Chinese instruments, explore other trade routes and geographical regions on an interactive map and learn about the various rich cultures that existed along the way.

This exhibit is a unique collaboration between COSI and the American Natural History Museum in New York City. It is the second part of a partnership that began with the opening of the American Museum of Natural History Dinosaur Gallery last year. The exhibit will run from March 3-Sept. 3. Admission will be included free with membership and general admission tickets. For more information visit cosi.org.

Bianca Wilson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.