COSI’s Blast: The Big Science Bash comes April 22

Photo by Adam Cairns

Gourmet pub fare, live music, and great craft beer and wine combine with exploration and science this weekend.

COSI’s Blast: The Big Science Bash will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Apr. 22, at Columbus’ favorite spot for science education.

Attendees will support COSI’s mission to help connect learners of all ages to the wonders and fun of science and get a chance to learn about the “liquids, solids and kinetic energy” around the Columbus community through a culinary journey.

More than 20 of Columbus’ favorite local restaurants will be at the event offering small plates, sweet treat desserts and beverages. If you have not had the chance to try MELT Bar & Grilled gooey grilled cheese, Milestone 229, FUSIAN sushi or Rhinegeist brews, take the chance to now. There are few better ways to enjoy these Columbus cornerstones than while experimenting with over 300 hands-on exhibits and activities.

About 320,000 square feet of fun will be available to explore alongside a dance floor with live music from the Conspiracy Band, a silence auction, mystery raffle and photo booth.

On June 1 at 5:30-7:30 p.m., join the CityScene team to celebrate the June magazine launch. Then, at 8:30 p.m., stop by COSI’s Planetarium to view the premiere of Song of the Stars, a brand-new, 360-degree film featuring a dance performance expressing emotion and movement with the universe.

Tickets to COSI’s Blast: The Big Science Bash are $125, and can be purchased on COSI’s website by clicking here.

Sarah Davis is a contributing writer.