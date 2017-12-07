Continuing tradition: BalletMet’s 'The Nutcracker'

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Zmuda and BalletMet

Perhaps more so than any other time of year, the holiday season is all about tradition. Whether that means listening to the same Christmas songs year after year, hosting family gatherings at the same place, or eating the same home-cooked meals each year.

Dance companies are no exception. BalletMet’s holiday tradition is their annual performance of Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet, The Nutcracker. The Nutcracker isn’t just BalletMet’s holiday tradition, but a tradition for many Columbus families as well.

BalletMet brings the iconic story of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince to life through sparkling snow, beautiful costumes, charming characters and wonderful surprises as they travel through the Land of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

BalletMet’s production of The Nutcracker is co-created by choreographer Gerard Charles and artistic director Robert Post. In addition, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra will be playing the music of Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet live, featuring classic songs such as “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” “Waltz of the Flowers” and the “March of the Toy Soldiers.”

This Friday marks the beginning of BalletMet’s Nutcracker show dates, which will run from Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 24 at the Ohio Theatre.

This weekend’s performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at both 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets prices run from $29 to $93 dollars, and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.

More from BalletMet:

Giselle

Feb. 9-17 at the Davidson Theatre

Tour de Force: A Collection of Short Ballets

March 16-24 at the Davidson Theatre

Dorothy and the Prince of Oz

May 4-6 at the Ohio Theatre

Emily Real is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.