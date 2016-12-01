Come "Home for the Holidays" with the jazz orchestra

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stephen Pariser

The Jazz Arts Group continues its 2016-17 season with its performance of Home for the Holidays at the Southern Theatre Nov. 30-Dec. 4. The production will feature renowned vocalist Carly Thomas Smith.

Minneapolis, Minn. native Carly Thomas Smith made a name for herself as a jazz singer, as well as on Broadway in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning RENT as well as Deadline. Thomas Smith has worked with Patti Austin, Phil Perry, The Temptations’ own Ali “Ollie” Woodson and Queen’s Brian May, among others. She’s also made a name for herself on television, from Friends and Two and a Half Men to Desperate Housewives. Thomas Smith made her Columbus Jazz Orchestra debut in 2014 for A Night at the Movies, in which she sang classic Hollywood hits.

This year’s Home for the Holidays will feature a new way of listening to the event. Last year, the performance was live on WOSU Public Media and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra is proud to announce that WOSU will be back for this year’s production. Home for the Holidays will be broadcasted on Dec.

“Last year’s season opener, Redefining Tradition: Ellington, Basie & Beyond, was seen by jazz lovers in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Haiti, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States,” says the Columbus Jazz Orchestra.

The Jazz Arts Group presents Home for the Holidays from Nov. 30-Dec. 4 at various times at the Southern Theatre. Tickets to Home for the Holidays cost $25 and are available in advance at the CAPA Ticket Office or ticketmaster.com.

The Jazz Arts Group has also announced its 2016-2017 season. The schedule includes Byron Stripling and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, the Columbus Youth Jazz Orchestra, and the PBJ & Jazz Series for children and families. The Columbus Jazz Orchestra will perform at the Southern Theatre, Lincoln Theatre, Copious-Notes and Lincoln Theatre Ballroom across the season.

