Columbus Symphony's weekend of fun Oct. 12-14

Fans of classical music should look to the Columbus Symphony Orchestra this weekend. It will perform Monster Boogie, a Halloween-themed concert for kids, and the Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration.

Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration

Bernstein made his name in musical theater, and he is especially well-known for creating the music behind West Side Story, Candide and On The Town. CSO will be honoring this legendary composer with two concerts on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13. Both concerts start at 8 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre. CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov will be leading this concert.

Guest violinist Daniel Rowland and guest soprano Jennifer Lynn Cherest will be performing in the concert.

Rowland has made a name for himself on the international scene. His performances include concertos of Mozart, Ferneyhough and Schnitte.

Cherest has debuted in more than five opera companies. She has performed in the national semifinals of the Metropolitan Opera National Council, which is a program developed to help young opera singers in their careers.

× Expand Leonard Bernstein, 1955. Credit: Al Ravenna, courtesy of the Library of Congress

Monster Boogie

The Monster Boogie performance is part of CSO’s Concerts for Kids series, which introduces kids to classical music. The concert will include songs from Ghostbusters, Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars, along with classical music made new with a spooky twist. Andrés Lopera, assistant conductor, will lead this performance. The concert takes place on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre.

Parents can bring their kids early for some spooky Halloween activities. There will be a Monster Mash dance stage, musical activities, conducting lessons with a CSO cellist and temporary music-themed tattoos.

Tickets for the Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration start at $10. Tickets for the Monster Boogie begin at $12.50 for adults and $8.50 for children. Purchase tickets for both events at the CAPA Ticket Center or on www.ticketmaster.com.

