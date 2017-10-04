Columbus Symphony performs Star Wars A New Hope

×

With the upcoming premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the highly anticipated sequel to 2015’s The Force Awakens, only a couple months away, the excitement in the Star Wars universe continues to grow.

While you patiently wait to attend the midnight showing of The Last Jedi, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra is going back to where it all began, and will be playing the entire score of Star Wars: A New Hope, alongside a screening of the critically-acclaimed film on a massive 40-foot screen on Oct. 6 at the Ohio Theatre.

For more than 40 years, the Star Wars franchise has mesmerized audiences of all ages. Whether your first experiences with the films started at the very beginning in 1977 with the release of A New Hope or with the surprising rebirth of the Star Wars saga in 2015 and JJ Abrams’ The Force Awakens, the iconic music from John Williams is truly what brings these films to life.

Williams’s compositions have won over five Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, seven British Academy Film Awards and 22 Grammy Awards. He has scored all seven Star Wars films and the soundtrack for A New Hope not only secured the Academy Award in 1977 for Best Original Score, but also was selected by the American Film Institute in 2005 as the greatest American film score of all time.

His work within the Star Wars franchise alone complements some of the most memorable scenes in film history and will surely continue to captivate fans of this franchise in future installments in the Star War’s universe and beyond.

Tickets for this evening are $25-$68 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

For more information, please visit www.columbussymphony.com.

