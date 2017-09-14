CSO combines Tchaikovsky with Drake Sept. 15

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Darlene Delbecq Steve Hackman

Last winter, composer Steve Hackman and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra brought us a musical blend of Brahms and Radiohead.

Now, on Sept. 15, Hackman returns to the Ohio Theatre to showcase his latest cross-genre mashup: Canadian rapper Drake meets 1800s Russian composer Tchaikovsky. More than a century separates these two artists, and Hackman aims to bridge the gap for audiences.

Read more about Steve Hackman's Columbus appearances, where he mashes up Brahms and Radiohead and Beethoven and Coldplay

While the combination of rap and classical symphony may raise a few eyebrows, Hackman points out a striking similarity between the two musicians. Drake, notorious in the hip-hop and rap realm for his emotional lyrics, appears to form a kinship with Tchaikovsky.

“I think there’s a certain innocence and naïveté when it comes to Tchaikovsky’s and Drake’s music,” says Hackman. “They’re wearing their hearts on their sleeves and revealing their emotions in such an amazing and engaging way.”

Check out the full performance below:

× Expand DRAKE + TCHAIKOVSKY (Live Symphonic Mash-Up) [COMPLETE]

Hackman’s work expertly infuses Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 with several Drizzy hits, including “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” “Started from the Bottom,” “One Dance,” “Hotline Bling” and “Jumpman.” By featuring four vocalists – including a rapper – in addition to the orchestra, Hackman forges an original musical experience while remaining authentic to both genres.

“I think there’s a certain innocence and naïveté when it comes to Tchaikovsky’s and Drake’s music,” says Hackman. “They’re wearing their hearts on their sleeves and revealing their emotions in such an amazing and engaging way.”

The show takes place on Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre on 39 E. State St. Arrive early for a happy hour and DJ at 6:30 p.m. in the Galbreath Pavilion lobby.

Tickets can be purchased online from Ticketmaster, in person at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre or by calling (614) 469-0939. For more information, visit the Columbus Symphony website here.

Mikayla Klein is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.