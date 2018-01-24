Columbus Symphony brings Hogwarts magic Jan. 27

× Expand Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.

With millions of copies sold worldwide, the Harry Potter series has captured the hearts of all ages. It was only a matter of time that the series exploded into not only eight major motion picture films, but a whole world of its own in Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

With a theme park, film franchise, video game franchise and much, much more, perhaps the most magical aspect of the Harry Potter franchise is the music accompanied throughout the films. Composer John Williams has 23 Grammy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards and five Academy Awards under his belt. His compositions for the Harry Potter films encompass the heart and soul of Harry Potter’s magical adventures.

This weekend, the Columbus Symphony will bring Harry Potter to your own back yard with the return of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Performing the full score to the film, playing on a 40-foot screen, the Columbus Symphony will take you to a world of flying cars, house elves and wizardry.

“The Harry Potter film series continues to be a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that delights millions of fans around the world,” says film concert creator and producer Justin Freer. “It is with great pleasure that we introduce the opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This will be another unforgettable event.”

The symphony will perform at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $47.50-$87.50 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Alex Cardarelli is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.