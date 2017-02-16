Columbus Jazz Orchestra brings the ladies of blues

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Jazz Arts Group Lisa Webster, Mary McClendon, John Eshelman, Kelly McLennan and Jeanette Williams of "Ladies Sing the Blues"

The Harlem Renaissance is characterized by an explosion in the 1920s in the culture, art and intellectualism among the black population in Harlem, N.Y. And now, Columbus residents can experience the music of ladies of the Harlem Renaissance with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra on Feb. 18.

Ladies Sing the Blues: Songs and Sounds of the Harlem Renaissance will emulate the artistic, cultural and social transformation of the 1920s, featuring Columbus’ own jazz and blues songbirds Lisa Webster, Mary McClendon, Kelly McLennan and Jeanette Williams at the Lincoln Theatre.

This was a time when crowds flocked to see performers night after night who voiced their spirit in blues and jazz tone – raspy, soulful, edgy and smooth. New York assumed a new cultural identity, as Jim Crow Laws and marginalization led more than 6 million black Americans to migrate from the rural south to the urban north between 1910-1970 – many finding refuge in Harlem. This population boom presented many obstacles in which the stage became a creative outlet for achieving new sounds through improvisation, bringing jazz and blues to life.

The emotional power of the intimate refrains of Billie Holiday, Bessie Smith and Ethel Waters and big band tunes reminiscent of Duke Ellington and Fletcher Henderson will be recreated in this one-night-only event. In addition to vocals, a high-powered rhythm section featuring bassist Derek DiCenzo, drummer Reggie Jackson and pianist/music director John Eshelman will revive jazz fever and celebrate the rich talent of the Harlem Renaissance.

Tickets for the Jazz Arts Group’s Ladies Sing the Blues: Songs & Sounds of the Harlem Renaissance are $25 and are available at the CAPA Ticket Office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Tickets may also be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 614-469-0939. You can also purchase tickets by clicking here.

Sarah Davis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.