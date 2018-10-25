Columbus' HighBall returns in costume Oct. 26-27

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber Highball 2017, Columbus, Ohio

Since 2008, HighBall Halloween has taken over the Short North for its annual celebration of fashion, the arts and, of course, Halloween. What began as a one-night event featuring the Battelle Costume Couture Fashion Show has morphed into an elaborate street party that stretches from the corner of High and Goodale streets to Nationwide Boulevard downtown.

And it’s back this weekend from Oct. 26-27 for two full days of frights, creativity and Halloween fun.

Located in the fashion center of Columbus, the Short North Arts District, HighBall features both a public costume contest as well as the original Battelle Costume Couture Fashion Show, where HighBallers can expect to be wowed by the eccentric costume collections of local designers competing for a cash prize.

Kicking off HighBall on Friday at 6 p.m. is the Crave Rave VIP Party, which offers backstage access to the HighBall main stage and runway, an indoor party, plenty of food and beverage, and private cash bars. Also taking place at 6 p.m. is HighBall Happy Hour, where attendees can enjoy cocktails and tastings from Middle West Spirits with free entry until 7 p.m.

Photo by Randall L. Schieber Photo by Randall L. Schieber Photo by Randall L. Schieber Photo by Randall L. Schieber

Following HB Happy Hour on Friday, HighBall will put on its fashion-forward On the Rocks tribute concert, featuring artists and presenters like Souther, Amber Knicole and Wannabe: A Spice Girls Tribute. Saturday’s performance lineup is hosted by NBC4’s Monica Day and Matt Barnes and will feature musicians like Effee, Nina West & Friends and Mojoflo. There will also be ongoing karaoke both nights.

This year’s event will also include live art, food trucks and an official after party at the new Mikey’s Late Night Slice at the corner of High and Vine streets. For those looking to get their pets in on the costume fun, Barkers & Beggars returns on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for its sixth annual trick-or-treating festivities for dogs.

With more than 40,000 tickets purchased already, this year’s HighBall Halloween is sure to be a can’t-miss event. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate, with general admission starting at $10 and additional bundles available at www.highballcolumbus.org. Proceeds go toward the Short North Alliance’s efforts to support clean and safe initiatives, holiday campaigns, public art installations, parking management and more, creating a more sustainable and enjoyable Short North Arts District for all who visit and live there.

Kendall Lindstrom is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.