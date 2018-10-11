Fashion Week Columbus kicks off Oct. 14-20

× Expand Gerardo Encinas of Encinas Designs. Photography: Jaime Aguilar of CreativeDrive Columbus Jaime Aguilar

Maya Eigel of SESlines. Photography: Jaime Aguilar of CreativeDrive Columbus

Ranked third in the nation in terms of the number of resident fashion designers, Columbus is an up-and-coming fashion hub, surpassed in size only by New York City and Los Angeles. Here, fashion is both a professional field and a creative outlet for artists.

This year’s FWC, running Oct. 14-20, celebrates the interconnectedness of Columbus, fashion and art by using the hashtags #ColumbusIsFashion and #FashionIsArt.

Local, emerging and widely recognized designers and businesses will be featured at events during the week. Seven designers are highlighted on FWC’s website. Standouts include Laurel Dewitt, whose eye-catching metal apparel and headpieces have been worn by celebrities such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, and Aliki Cooper, who was just 16 years old when he showcased his collection at FWC’s the inaugural Finale Runway Show.

Beyond being an empowering event for local designers and fashion-forward community members, FWC as an organization also gives back to the Columbus community through scholarships for fashion design students in central Ohio.

Fashion Week Columbus intrigues both the casual shopper and industry expert alike. With an event each day, you’re able to explore topics such as Philanthropy Meets Fashion or view wearable art at the High Fashion Tea Runway Show.

For an extended list of event times and locations and to purchase tickets, visit www.fashionweekcolumbus.org.

Maggie Ash is a contributing writer.