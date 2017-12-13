Columbus Dance Theatre presents annual Matchgirl

× Expand Photo by Chris Rankin

Grab some tissues because this weekend is the 18th anniversary of the Columbus Dance Theatre’s annual holiday ballet, Matchgirl, a moving routine written by Hans Christian Anderson that is sure to induce some tears.

Initially and currently arranged by CDT Artistic Director, Tim Veach, this year’s production features some new choreography and a cast of 85 dancers from CDT’s professional training school and professional company.

The star of the show, the role of the titular Matchgirl, will once again be played by CDT's 14-year-old student Madeline Gosnell, who will help tell this poignant story with messages of “tolerance, transformation and understanding.”

Throughout the entire ballet, the audience can also enjoy a 24-musician orchestra and choral routines by Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) choir members, all under the direction of Jason Hiester, OWU associate professor of music. The addition of live music “has been transformational for the production,” Veach says.

The music for Act I features various selections of compositions like “Red Pony” and “Down a Country Lane” by Aaron Copland, an American composer and conductor. The music for Act II is titled “Magnificat,” a musical setting by the English composer and conductor, John Rutter.

Before the main weekend performances, CDT will showcase a Friday morning performance to local schools. This particular showing only features student dancers from CDT’s professional training school, in hopes of connecting and inspiring the younger audience members. Even so, this matinee is open to the general public.

Matchgirl will be performed at the Lincoln Theatre on Friday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m., along with two performances on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3 and 8 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $30 and can be purchased at www.columbusdancetheatre.com or by calling 614-849-0227.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.