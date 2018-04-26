Columbus Children’s Theatre presents Annie April 26

Over 40 years ago, the character of little orphan Annie was born. Her heartwarming tale of kindness, love and what it means to be a family continues to be told again and again. From April 26-May 13, the Columbus Children’s Theatre takes on this classic for their final production of the 2017-2018 season.

Founded in 1963, the CCT has been teaching theatre and producing shows for over five decades. From private lessons to full on productions, CTT’s mission remains the same: “To inspire, enrich and empower the imaginations of children and their families through live theatre and theatre education.”

This season, CCT has done just that. From books to fairy tales, CCT has produced a wide range of plays, including Junie B. Jones the Musical, Mr. Scrooge, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack & Phil Slayers of Giants Inc. and The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe. During each performance, the actors transformed themselves into unique and animated characters, captivating the audience with lifelike scenarios but in a whole new world.

Annie ties together all the elements of CCT with an original play, a fairy tale plot and the power of insightful and thoughtful meaningful relationships.

CCT performs Annie at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) April 26-May 13. Showtimes are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $21-$31 at the CCT Ticket Office, available at 614.224.6672 or www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org.

Alex Curran-Cardarelli is a contributing writer.