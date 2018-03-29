CCT performs C.S. Lewis' classic book thru April 22

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Heasley From left: Riley Mehrtens as Susan Pevensie, Kyle Swearingen as Peter Pevensie, Len Williams as Aslan, Nicolas Brunet as Edmund Pevensie, Cali Carnes as Lucy Pevensie and ensemble in the Columbus Children's Theatre production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The Columbus Children’s Theatre (CCT) travels to the magical land of Narnia March 29 to April 22 as they present C.S. Lewis’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Park Street Theatre.

C.S. Lewis first published book of the same name in 1950, and his classic tale has withstood time and multiple generations. Set in 1940, four siblings, Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy Pevensie, are evacuated from London to escape the Blitz during World War II. The children are relocated on the countryside with a mysterious professor Digory Kirke.

While exploring their new home, the youngest child, Lucy, happens upon a wardrobe. She finds that when she enters the wardrobe, she is transported to the mystical world of Narnia. While Narnia is beautiful and filled with majestic talking creatures, Lucy also discovers that the land has been under the tyrannical rule of the wicked White Witch for the last 100 years.

Eventually, all four children travel through the wardrobe and, beyond their wildest imaginations, discover Narnia really does exist. The children must find the lion Aslan and battle to restore the land of Narnia to what it once was.

Witness the classic tale of good versus evil and discover that we all have the power to stand up and fight for what is right as the talented young actors of the CCT take you along the Pevensie children’s adventure through Narnia.

Tickets range from $16-$26 for adults, children, students and seniors (55 and over) and are $13 on Thrifty Thursdays. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Friday, April 6 and 13 at 10 a.m., and Friday, April 6 at 1 p.m. at the Park Street Theatre, 512 Park Street, Columbus 43215.

Visit www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org or call 614-224-6672 for more information.

Laura Cole is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.