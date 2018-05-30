Columbus Chicken & Beer Festival’s second take

× Expand Photo courtesy of Josh Miller, Matchbox Ltd.

For the second year in a row, the Columbus Chicken and Beer Festival takes root in Franklinton, this year on June 2.

The Chicken and Beer Festival is open for all to celebrate family, meet new members of the community, have fun, and experience the variety of food choices and diversity of culture throughout Columbus.

The community is invited to come and enjoy food, cold beverages, live music and games with others in the Columbus community. Bring chairs, pets and blankets to get the full festival experience. The event is free of charge for all ages.

Look forward to different food trucks from Chicky Chicky Waffle and Mya’s Fried Chicken to Ajumama and more. There is even ice cream for all those wanting a cold treat from Sweet Tooth Ice Cream Trucks.

For adults, taste some local beer choices such as:

Pabst Brewing Co.

The Land-Grant Brewing Company

Rhinegeist Brewery

North High Brewing

Founders Brewing Co.

Also, look for these artists for entertainment throughout the day:

1 p.m.: FPA songwriters

1:30 p.m.: Slim Fit

2:30 p.m.: The Quasi Kings

3:10 p.m.: Chris Manchester

4:05 p.m.: Paisha

5 p.m.: Kristen Marie Quartet

6 p.m.: Urban Tropic

7 p.m.: fo/mo/deep

7:50 p.m.: Senseless & Shad Jones

8:15 p.m.: Mistar Anderson

The Chicken and Beer Festival takes flight Saturday, June 2 from noon-9 p.m. at West Bank Park, located between West Town Street and Rich Street on Washington Boulevard.

A portion of proceeds from the event goes to the Children Shall Lead Them Productions and benefits their meal programs along with Franklinton Preparatory Academy’s Adopt A Student Program.

Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.