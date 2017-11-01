Cattle Barons Ball fights cancer wild West-style

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cattle Barons Ball

An evening of fun and dancing, where proceeds go toward a good cause? Sounds almost too good to be true.

Almost.

The American Cancer Society will be hosting the 11th annual Columbus Cattle Barons Ball Nov. 4 at Hollywood Casino. Attendees will enjoy a night full of music, entertainment and delicious food – and the best part? All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society to join in the fight against cancer.

The night will kick off at 6 p.m. with Western-themed entertainment, including specially-prepared meals, a mechanical bull, live performances and plenty of room to dance. After the opening ceremonies, the American Cancer Society will speak about their mission and the impact of sponsor’s donations for cancer research all over the world. This inspiring program will lead up to the main highlight of the ball, the live auction, when participants can bid on big ticket items and various prize packages.

The party will continue throughout the night until around 11:30 p.m. when the saloon doors will finally shut for the night. But not to worry, the American Cancer Society says that with help from their sponsors, they’ll be back again next year.

The Hollywood Casino is located on Georgesville Road off W Broad Street, just passed I-670. Parking is available.

Individual tickets are now available for $350 per person. There are also opportunities to sponsor the event and reserve tables for larger parties. For more information about ticket prices, donations, volunteering opportunities, or more events hosted by the American Cancer Society, please visit: www.cancer.org.

Tessa Flattum is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.