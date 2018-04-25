The classic 'The King and I' in Columbus April 24-29

× Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy Jose Llana and Laura Michelle Kelly in Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I

It has been over 60 years since of Anna Leonowens first taught the King of Siam to dance across a Broadway stage, but their story of love and heartbreak is one that still captivates audiences to this day. Now, the 2015 multiple Tony Award-winning revival directed by Bartlett Sher is coming to the Ohio Theatre April 24-29.

Based on the real-life memoirs of British governess Anna Leonowens and her experience as governess in the palace of King Monkut of Siam in the 1860s, their story was first fictionalized in a 1944 novel by Margaret Landon, Anna and the King of Siam, and later rewritten and translated into a musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II in 1951. Since then, the musical has gone through various adaptions and won multiple awards.

In the years since its first production, many directors have chosen to cut songs that have been viewed as potentially offensive, but Sher has decided to take them head on, believing there is value in perspective. This decision has paid off; The King and I saw an incredible 538 performances on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Featuring choreography based on Jerome Robbin’s original choreography and all the classic songs; such as “Shall We Dance,” “Getting to Know You,” “Hello Young Lovers” and “I Have Dreamed,” and forbidden love, The King and I promises to deliver a breathtaking evening.

Performances with run Tues., Apr 24-Sun. April 29. Tickets start at $34 at the CAPA Ticket Center and can be purchased at all ticket master locations, or by calling 614-469-0939. For more information on the production, please visit www.kinganditour.com.

Bianca Wilson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.