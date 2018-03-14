Columbus Jazz Orchestra performs March 15-18

× Expand Stephen Pariser

Attend this performance and you might actually believe you’re on Bourbon Street.

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s Swingin’ with the CJO Concert Series continues March 15-18 with its performance of New Orleans One Mo’ Time at Southern Theatre.

Picking up where it left off last season with New Orleans on Parade, CJO celebrates the spirit of jazz with another lively performance. This groovy masterpiece features drummer Herlin Riley and trombonist Vaughn Wiester.

A true example of New Orleans rhythm, drummer Herlin Riley grew up earning a rich knowledge of music from a bloodline of drummers. Riley’s previous collaborations with pianist Ahmad Jamal and trumpeter Wynton Marsalis created his unique style of powerful, yet elegant groove.

Joining Riley and CJO, trumpeter Vaughn Wiester is a notorious music educator in the Columbus community. A graduate of The Ohio State University, Wiester has worked with numerous jazz organizations including Capital University’s Jazz Studies Program.

Both of these talented musicians will take the stage with CJO for a performance that will have you swinging in your seat.

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra, led by Byron Stripling, produces and presents over 20 concerts each season. CJO’s collaborations with many well-known musical organizations in the Columbus community, as well as its new arrangements every season, have led it to become a crowd favorite for many years.

Don’t miss this harmonious collaboration as CJO, along with Herlin Riley and Vaugh Wiester, perform New Orleans One Mo’ Time at Southern Theatre. Multiple showtimes are available March 15-18. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling CAPA Ticket Office at (614) 469-0939 or through www.ticketmaster.com. Day-of tickets will be available for purchase two hours before show-time.

Laura Baird is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.