CJO emulates legends at the Southern on April 26-29

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra Michael Lynche

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra is back with another soulful performance this April 26-29 at the Southern Theatre.

Their newest production, Legends of Rhythms & Blues: From Sam Cooke to Stevie Wonder & Beyond, covers the genre of rhythm and blues all the way from the late 1950s to today’s best-known R&B artists. This time around, vocalist Nicole Henry and American Idol finalist Michael Lynche will join the CJO onstage for a weekend of pure talent and joy.

Reviewed by critics as a “pop-soul superwoman,” Henry has been a soulful performer since her childhood years. She has produced award-winning music since the jumpstart of her singing career in 2004, with the debut of her first album “The Nearness of You.” Since then, Henry’s incredible talents have gained recognition in jazz industries around the world.

A fan favorite on season nine of American Idol, Michael Lynche shocked audiences with his unique talent and charisma. With jazz and blues vocals that touch the soul, Lynche has recorded and produced two albums and toured with well-loved musicians including Boyz II Men and Faith Evans. With his one-of-a-kind voice, “Big Mike” is sure to enchant audiences at the Southern Theatre.

Producing and presenting over 20 concerts each season, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra has been a staple in the Columbus community for many years.

Don’t miss your opportunity to groove with CJO, Nicole Henry and Michael Lynche April 26-29 as they present Legends of Rhythms & Blues: From Sam Cooke to Stevie Wonder & Beyond at the Southern Theatre. Ticket prices range from $15-$68 and multiple showtimes are available throughout the weekend. Tickets are available for purchase at the CAPA Ticket Office, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling (614) 469-0939. More information on tickets and showtimes can be found here.

Laura Baird is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.