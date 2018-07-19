CityScene August 2018 Launch Party | You're Invited!

× Expand Print

You're Invited!

Join the CityScene team and celebrate the August 2018 edition of CityScene Magazine on Thursday, Aug. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Nada in the Arena District! Enjoy free drinks and appetizers, and make sure to bring some luck, because we'll be giving away incredible prizes!

Who: All are invited - bring your friends!

All are invited - bring your friends! What: CityScene Magazine's August 2018 launch party

CityScene Magazine's August 2018 launch party When: Thursday, Aug. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Where: Nada | 220 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Nada | 220 W. Nationwide Blvd. Why: To celebrate the launch of CityScene's August edition!

Share the Love with Mid-Ohio Workers Association

We love giving prizes away to our party guests almost as much as we love giving back to the community! Bring a monetary donation or school supplies to benefit the Mid-Ohio Workers Association and you will receive an additional entry in the drawings for door prizes.

Enter to Win Great Prizes

But what about the prizes!? Just by showing up, you'll receive one entry to win one of the following prizes. If you bring a donation for Mid-Ohio Workers Association, you'll snag an extra entry to win! Winners must be present to receive prizes.

NOTE: We love to see familiar faces at the launch parties, but if you have won a prize(s) at any of the previous three parties, you are ineligible to win this time. Find a growing list of prizes below.

Door Prizes: