CityScene April/May Launch Party | You're Invited!

Join the Fun

What: CityScene Magazine's April/May 2018 Launch Party

When: Thursday, April 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Press Pub on 5th

Why: To celebrate the launch of CityScene Magazine's April/ May issue, donate to Cancer Support Community of Central Ohio and win great prizes!

Will You Win?

Join the CityScene team at Press Pub on 5th on Thursday, April. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to celebrate the launch of the April/May issue and try your luck with one of our many door prizes!

Free drinks, apps and prizes, including CityScene's Grand Prize Gift Basket, await. Door prize winners will be announced every 20 minutes beginning at 6:00, so increase your chances of winning by coming early and staying late!

Giving Back

CityScene is partnering with Cancer Support Community of Central Ohio, an organization that brings support to those who have loved ones battling cancer.

We will be accepting monetary donations (no amount is too small) as well as assorted greeting cards (birthday, get well soon, thank yous, etc.).

Bringing a donation of any kind allows you to put an additional entry in for the prize drawings!

Prizes, prizes & more prizes!

With multiple door prizes and a grand prize gift basket, there are several opportunities to win.

Door prizes will include:

4 tickets to Columbus Jazz Orchestra's Legends of Rhythm and Blues

2 Shadowbox Live ticket vouchers

Grand Prize Gift Basket will include:

