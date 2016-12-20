Cirque Dream Holidaze at the Palace Theatre Dec. 22-24

× Expand Photo by Ian Ibbetson

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is coming to the Palace Theatre this holiday season and is the perfect festive variety show for the whole family.

In its eighth year of production, Cirque Dreams Holidaze is a musical, holiday spectacular and cirque show all in one. The show includes 30 artists from around the world and 20 acts featuring acrobatics, illusions, song sensations, gravity defying performances and more.

With more than 300 elaborate costumes ranging from gingerbread men to penguins, snowmen to toy soldiers, the entire show is set in a winter wonderland creating a jaw-dropping experience. And, of course, Santa Claus will make an appearance.

Tickets range from $26 to $99 depending on seat location and show time. Cirque Dreams Holidaze will be in town from Dec. 22-24. Performances on Dec. 22 and 23 begin at 7:30 p.m. On Christmas Eve, shows will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. All performances will take place at the Palace Theatre.

The Palace Theater opened their doors to the public in 1926 with 2,827 seats. Designed by Thomas Lamb and inspired by the Palace of Versailles, the ornate interior features a grand chandelier, staircase, an acoustically sound theater and a hall of autographed photos.

Today, the Palace Theatre is owned by CAPA rarely goes a day with showcasing a film or performance.

Click here for more information about ticket pricing and to view a video preview of Cirque Dream Holidaze. For more information about the Palace Theatre and to view upcoming events there, click here.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer.