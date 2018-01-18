Take a walk on the wild side with Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo on Jan. 20 at Nationwide Arena. This year’s lineup is nothing like you’ve ever seen before, and is sure to get your adrenaline pumping.

Prepare to be thrilled by fan favorite events such as bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding, with the top two competing in a winner-takes-all showdown round. Watch the daring cowgirls compete in women’s barrel racing and the little buckaroos show their skills in mutton busting.

You will definitely not want to miss your chance to see Ryder Kiesner’s World’s Toughest Rodeo debut. At 24 years old, the comedy barrel man is already a two-time World Champion All-Around Western performer, a four-time World Champion trick roper and a two-time World Champion gun spinner. The rodeo will also feature rodeo star Manu Lataste, the only professional bull jumper in the country.

For a more intense and interactive experience, the World’s Toughest Rodeo invites you to get down in the dirt from 6-7 p.m. for a free pre-show (with ticket), complete with pony rides, cowboy meet and greets, autographs, and photos. Additionally, you can muster up the courage to sit on Midnight the bull in the bucking chutes or go behind the scenes with descriptive chute tours. The rodeo will then begin at 7:30 p.m.

Make sure to stick around after the rodeo so you don’t miss special guest William Michael Morgan’s live concert performance.

The adventure filled evening is family priced starting at just $23 and kids tickets are always half price. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, on Ticketmaster or by clicking here. For more information about Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo, click here.

