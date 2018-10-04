Ciao! The Italian Festival welcomes you Oct. 5-7

Take a trip to the Mediterranean without ever leaving Columbus, let alone the country.

A community staple since 1980, the Columbus Italian Festival celebrates “faith – family – friends” this weekend, Oct. 5-7. The event attracts over 35,000 visitors who come to enjoy food, entertainment and culture.

Although the party has already started with the Taste of Italy on Oct. 1, there’s still plenty more to enjoy.

All weekend, dancers and performing artists from across the city, state and globe will be taking the stage. Highlights include Sal Valentinetti, a season 11 contestant of America’s Got Talent who is known now as Sal the Voice, as well as the Sicilian native group Aristos, and award-winning classical crossover musicians Micheal Castaldo with the Rick Brunetto Big Band.

If you’d rather play than spectate, a trio of bocce ball events will be held beginning with open play on Friday, a tournament all day Saturday and shoot out Sunday afternoon. Applications for tournament teams without late fees have already passed, but check out open play to practice this classic Italian game so you can dominate next year!

The cultural tent will hold Italian cooking demonstrations that are sure to be a hit at your next dinner party or family meal. If you can’t wait to make your favorite dish, or want to enjoy a home-cooked Italian meal before you visit the festival, visit the Italian Festival website for recipes.

The Italian Festival is also family friendly, with rides and games available all weekend long. There’s sure to be a perfect activity for every person in your group.

On Sunday, enjoy the culmination of the festival with the Columbus Day Italian Parade & High School Marching Band Competition at 1 p.m. Traveling through Victorian Village, the Short North and Italian Village, this celebration will feature hundreds of young musicians and show stopping performances. Stop by St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church a bit earlier for an Italian procession at 10:15 a.m., followed by a tented outdoor mass.

Admission is $5 at the door, or free for children under 12. Additional parking and shuttle details available on the event website.

Celebrate Italian heritage with this premier Columbus festival!

Maggie Ash is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.