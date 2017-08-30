Check out these end-of-summer festivals in Columbus

×

It’s time to savor the last couple weeks of hot weather and cool drinks with a few end-of-summer festivals making their way to Columbus’ streets during the first weekend of September.

Greek Festival

The 45th annual Greek Festival comes Sept. 1 to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Dance to traditional music, visit the cultural exhibits, savor delicious Greek pastries and pick up a few gifts from the shops!

The celebration kicks at 11 a.m. and continues through the weekend until 7 p.m. on Labor Day itself. Admission is $5 for adults, free for children under 12 and carries through the whole weekend – so if one day just is not enough, come back for a second free of charge.

Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival

If you are going to be in Upper Arlington on Sept. 4, make sure to stop by the Labor Day Arts Festival in Northam Park. Bring your family, your friends and your pets to explore the various arts tents and witness the overflow of creativity for yourself.

In addition to the art exhibits, there will be several different performances starting at 10 a.m. along with booths servicing henna tattoos, face painting and window sparklers.

And did we mention admission is free? Festivities will continue throughout the day until 4 p.m.

Midwest Tandem Rally

But the fun does not stop there! The Midwest Tandem Rally also starts this weekend in Dublin. Registration will open for riders at noon on Friday, but visitors are welcome to shop the vendor displays and grab a bite to eat while things get up and running.

Riders have the option between several different routes which feature some of the best restaurants, ice cream parlors and city landmarks Dublin has to offer. No matter your experience level, the MTR will fill your weekend with beautiful scenery and your stomach with tasty food. Click here for more information about bike routes, stopping points or merchandise.

Music Festivals

Two music festivals will be joining in on the fun as well for those who like to jam to the hottest hits or discover new tunes. The VIVO Music Festival and Breakaway Music Festival begin on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 respectively, all within walking distance from The Ohio State University main campus.

With all these events happening it is hard to believe anyone will have time to twiddle their thumbs this weekend, so grab your car keys and get in on all the action.

